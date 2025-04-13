Police deployed outside churches

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Police officers and personnel were deployed outside churches to ensure security on Sunday.

According to the Sialkot police spokesperson, police officers and personnel were on duty across the district to ensure security at Christian places of worship, with the aim of providing protection to the Christian community and a conducive environment to worship.

He said that participants were checked before they were allowed to enter the churches. Walk-through gates, metal detectors and fences were ensured for their security.