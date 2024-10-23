Open Menu

Police Dept Making Efforts For Safety Of Lives, Property

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Police Dept making efforts for safety of lives, property

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Police Department is utilising all available resources to provide safety to the lives and property of the citizens as it is the prime objective of the department.

This was stated by SSP Investigation Abdul Wahab while chairing a crime meeting with police officers of all divisions of the district here Wednesday.

He took briefing on the latest position of murder, abduction cum murder, dacoities etc., from the officers and directed them to complete investigations in all pending cases.

He also directed to speed up crackdown on proclaimed offenders and publish their history sheets to ensure better law and order in the district.

The SSP further directed the officers to take all calls seriously made on police helpline 15 about murder, dacoity, abduction for ransom, property grabbers. He also urged for focusing on patrolling plans and snap checking as well as conducting search operations in the limits of all police stations.

