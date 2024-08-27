- Home
Police Dept Plays Key Role In Protecting People’s Lives: Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 08:18 PM
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Tuesday that the police department has a key role in protecting people's lives, property and eliminating crimes from the areas
He shared these views while talking to officers under training of the National Police academy Islamabad called on him at the Governor House on Tuesday.
The governor said that even today there was a high demand for good and honest government officials everywhere.
“Build such a reputation and character that positions follow you everywhere”, he said adding that a competent and honest officer could improve the destiny of the entire region.
He said that police officers would use their intelligence and spirit of service for public interests adding that after completion of professional training, there were great expectations of good governance from your officers. Police officers and police personnel should focus on their duties beyond all kinds of fear and greed, he noted.
In the end, commemorative shields were exchanged between Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail and Course Commander Daniyal Javed.
