Police Dept Welfare Branch Releases Funds For Medical Grants

Published December 07, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Police welfare branch has released Rs 10 million for financial assistance of 50 personnel, who suffered from various disorders.

As per details, a meeting of the Punjab Police Welfare Management Committee was held on Nov 30, in which the release of Rs 2.375 million (Rs 2,375,752) funds was sanctioned under the medical grants. Also, Rs 8.6 million were released to five districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan and Faisalabad under the medical grants during the financial year 2022-2023.

The amount would be handed over to 26 officials facing different medical problems for payment of their medical bills.

DIG Welfare Punjab Ghazi Salahuddin said that Rs 11 million had been issued for police employees, who got injured, or suffered any other disorder in the line of duty. He said that meetings of Welfare Management Committee of the Punjab Police were being held regularly to resolve financial issues of the police personnel.

