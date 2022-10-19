UrduPoint.com

Police Deptt. Introduces Latest Technology System For Registering FIRs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 07:25 PM

In order to register FIR and communicate the activities of criminals to police, the Police Department has introduced the latest technology system in this regard

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :In order to register FIR and communicate the activities of criminals to police, the Police Department has introduced the latest technology system in this regard.

The new technology provides the opportunity to register FIR on Twitter, whatsapp and facebook while sitting at home. Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Irfan Ali Baloch disclosed that in order to make Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze districts safe cities, police department has established Victims' Support Units.

He said that the general public now using the latest technology can inform police through Twitter, whatsapp and facebook. The police department after investigation of the incident would inform police officials and the FIR would be registered with information to the concerned person.

DIG said that the step was taken to establish the link of friendship between police and public and to end the atmosphere of fear against police. DIG said that concerned officials of all police stations would monitor the information coming in groups and resolve the genuine issues of the public.

He vowed that negligent police officials or staff would not be pardoned at any cost.

He said that the common man can now narrate their issues through new technology. DIG said that hospital authorities are directed to issue medical certificates to victims of fights and accidents. He said that keeping in view the safety of precious lives and tension, Hospital Facilitation Center Teams HFC would remain available at all hospitals of Shaheed Benazirabad Range and would issue medical certificates of fight and accident incidents following which the injured person would be provided first aid and later with the permission of doctor would be brought to police station for registration of FIR.

In earlier tradition the injured used to visit police stations for getting medical certificate letters during which the condition of some injured persons used to turn critical. The DIG said that the new system would now save the time and life of the injured person.

