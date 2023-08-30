Police deptt launches WhatsApp service in tehsil Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Following the Jaranwala incident, the police have launched WhatsApp service in the tehsil.

Naveed Ahmed, a spokesperson for the police department said on Wednesday the service had been launched on the directions of CPO Usman Akram Gondal.

The WhatsApp number is 0337-1707600 which will remain online round the clock.

Citizens can register their complaints rather than pointing out criminals. The complainant's Names would be kept secret.

The police department has displayed flexes and banners outside churches and other publicplaces for the awareness of people about the new facility.