Police deptt posts admin officers at 42 police stations in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The police department has posted admin officers at 42 police stations in the district for the improvement of infrastructure.

The officers of SI and ASI ranks have been posted as admin officers who will be responsible for renovation of police stations, looking after the buildings, provision of office furniture & fixtures and other matters.

On the recommendations of SP admin & security Mirza Anjum Kamal, SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam has issued notification in this regard.

According to police spokesperson, SI Hina Imdad has been posted at admin officer at women police station, Jahanzeb at civil lines, Saqib Raza at D-Type, Babar Rehman at Lundianwala, Zain ul Rehman at Sahianwala, Zahid Farooq at Satiana, Rana Arasalan Ali at Rail Bazaar, Jahangir Khan at City Samundri, Usman Ali at Madina Town, Amir Ahmed at Khurrianwala, Shahbaz Anwar at Saddar, Mehndi Khan at Bahlak, Waseem Mohabat Ali at Sargodha Road, Saad Zaman Shah at Saddar Samundri, Muhammad Zeeshan at Peoples Colony, Muhammad Arshad at MAnsoorabad, Asim Zulifquar at Jhang Bazaar, Anosh Frenk at Kotwali, Zeeshan Mahmood at Factory area, Shahid Pervez at Dijkot, Khuram Iqbal at Nishatabad, Subhan Ali Samanabad, Ahsan Manzoor at Millat Town, Mohsin Ghani at Gulberg, Imran Ali at Batala Colony, Asim Ali at Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Imran Khan at City Tandlianwala, Muhammad Raffay Garrh, Khawar Rafique at Sandal Bar, Muhammad Shabir Ahmed at Saddar Jarranwala, Atif Hussain at Mureedwala, Adeel Akram Cheema at Thikriwala, Muhammad Rizwan Ghafoor at Razaabad, Muhammad Hamza at Terkhani, Muhammad Arshad Saddar Tandlianwala, Muhammad Bilal Ahmed at City Jarranwala, Amir Shahzad at Chak Jhumra, Abdul Hafeez at Rodala road, Muhammad Ali at FIEDMC, Babar Hussain at Mamoon Kanjan, Muhammad Kashif at Korr, and Zaheer Akhtar has been posted at Balochni police station.