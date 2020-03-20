Police destroy opium crops in mountainous areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district police here Friday destroyed opium crops cultivated at far-flung mountainous area situated at Narinji area of tehsil Gadoon Amazai, the DPO informed

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The district police here Friday destroyed opium crops cultivated at far-flung mountainous area situated at Narinji area of tehsil Gadoon Amazai, the DPO informed.

In a press statement issued by the District Police Officer Imran Shahid said that the operation was jointly conducted by police, Elite Force, Rapid Response Force and other concerned officers.

He said that action was taken after receiving the public complaints.

The opium which was cultivated on 105 kanal of land situated in Gadoon Amazai and 55 kanal land in Narinji areas completely destroyed.

He said that local people have assured to cooperate with police if opium was being cultivated anywhere in the area.