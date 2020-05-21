Police destroy poppy crop in Gadoon Amazia area

The local police destroyed poppy crop spread over two kanals of land in Utla village of Gadoon Amazai area and arrested a man who cultivated the poppy crop

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The local police destroyed poppy crop spread over two kanals of land in Utla village of Gadoon Amazai area and arrested a man who cultivated the poppy crop.

On the instructions of DPO Swabi, Gadoon police formed a raiding team under the leadership of DSP Topi, Iftikhar Ali, SHO Gadoon, Shamsul Qamar and SHO Utla, Nazim Khan, which raided the area and destroyed poppy crop.

Police said there were reports about poppy sowing in Gadoon upon which crop standing over an area of two kanals was destroyed on Thursday.

The farmer Aziz Gul, resident of Dadoo was arrested and an FIR was registered against him at Utla police station.