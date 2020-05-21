UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Destroy Poppy Crop In Gadoon Amazia Area

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:26 PM

Police destroy poppy crop in Gadoon Amazia area

The local police destroyed poppy crop spread over two kanals of land in Utla village of Gadoon Amazai area and arrested a man who cultivated the poppy crop

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The local police destroyed poppy crop spread over two kanals of land in Utla village of Gadoon Amazai area and arrested a man who cultivated the poppy crop.

On the instructions of DPO Swabi, Gadoon police formed a raiding team under the leadership of DSP Topi, Iftikhar Ali, SHO Gadoon, Shamsul Qamar and SHO Utla, Nazim Khan, which raided the area and destroyed poppy crop.

Police said there were reports about poppy sowing in Gadoon upon which crop standing over an area of two kanals was destroyed on Thursday.

The farmer Aziz Gul, resident of Dadoo was arrested and an FIR was registered against him at Utla police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Swabi Topi FIR

Recent Stories

Rupee loses 15 paisas against dollar in interbank

9 minutes ago

PML-N leader Ata Ullah Tarar tests positive for Co ..

16 minutes ago

Japan's All Nippon Airways Requires Passengers to ..

7 minutes ago

India's Modi Offers Support for Odisha State Resid ..

7 minutes ago

Georgia to Lift Coronavirus State of Emergency, Cu ..

7 minutes ago

Ex FPCCI President demands implementation of GI la ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.