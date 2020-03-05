UrduPoint.com
Police Destroy Poppy Crop In Mohmand

Thu 05th March 2020

Following instruction issued by DPO Mohmand, Fazal Ahmad Jan, the police on Thursday destroyed huge amount of poppy crops in Yousuf Baba area of Prang tehsil

GHALANAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Following instruction issued by DPO Mohmand, Fazal Ahmad Jan, the police on Thursday destroyed huge amount of poppy crops in Yousuf Baba area of Prang tehsil.

Sub Divisional Police Officer, Dil Faraz told media that poppy crop spread over an area of 47kanal was destroyed to frustrate the trend of cultivation of harmful counter band.

He said four people from the area were arrested on intelligence based information who during interrogation pointed out the area where poppy crop was cultivated.

The police officials reached the poppy cultivation areas in Yousuf Baba and Gurguray and destroyed the crop spread over an area of 47kanal.

Earlier, he said in Prang Ghaar poppy crops spread over an area of 33kanal were also destroyed. He added that action would continue against cultivation of poppy crops and people involved would be taken to task.

