Police destroy poppy crop in Surezai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Peshawar police on Friday destroyed poppy crop cultivated on an area of three kanal in Surezai area, on the outskirts of the district.

SP City said, the man who sowed the poppy crop named Inayat ur Rehman was also taken into custody.

He said the poppy was cultivated in a far-flung Surezai area however,police succeeded in unearthing the crop and destroyed it.

He said cultivation of poppy was strictly banned and no one would be allowed to grow poppy no matter how remotely and secretly it was grown.