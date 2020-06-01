Police destroys drugs recovered in 2640 cases in Multan

Police have destroyed Hashish, Heroin, opium and liquor recovered in 2640 cases from drug peddlers here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Police have destroyed Hashish, Heroin, opium and liquor recovered in 2640 cases from drug peddlers here on Monday.

The police have destroyed 17 kilogram Heroin, 303 kg Hashish, one kg Opium, 244 kg Hemp and more than 13,000 litre liquor recovered from the drug peddlers in 2640 cases across the district.

The drugs have been destroyed under the supervision of Magistrate Malik Imran Abid and DSP Legal Hakim Ali Naul while other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.