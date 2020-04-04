Police detain 46 persons, secretly transported in truck to Bannu

The Jamshoro police detained 46 persons who were being secretly transported in a truck to Bannu from Karachi in the wee hours of Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The Jamshoro police detained 46 persons who were being secretly transported in a truck to Bannu from Karachi in the wee hours of Saturday.

The SSP Jamshoro Amjad Shaikh while confirming the detention informed that the 15 emergency police received a tip-off about the goods transport vehicle which was illegally transporting the people.

He added that when the police stopped the vehicle on the highway near Jamshoro they found the people cramped in the vehicle.

"Four persons among them were almost partially unconscious due to suffocation," he said.

The SSP told that the detained persons were laborers who worked in Karachi but they all belonged to Bannu.

According to him, the police had also detained the driver and cleaner of the vehicle.