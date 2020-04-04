UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Detain 46 Persons, Secretly Transported In Truck To Bannu

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 01:14 PM

Police detain 46 persons, secretly transported in truck to Bannu

The Jamshoro police detained 46 persons who were being secretly transported in a truck to Bannu from Karachi in the wee hours of Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The Jamshoro police detained 46 persons who were being secretly transported in a truck to Bannu from Karachi in the wee hours of Saturday.

The SSP Jamshoro Amjad Shaikh while confirming the detention informed that the 15 emergency police received a tip-off about the goods transport vehicle which was illegally transporting the people.

He added that when the police stopped the vehicle on the highway near Jamshoro they found the people cramped in the vehicle.

"Four persons among them were almost partially unconscious due to suffocation," he said.

The SSP told that the detained persons were laborers who worked in Karachi but they all belonged to Bannu.

According to him, the police had also detained the driver and cleaner of the vehicle.

Related Topics

Karachi Bannu Police Driver Vehicle Jamshoro All From

Recent Stories

Masood calls on international community to quash u ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan overreacting to pandemic: Mian Zahid Huss ..

6 minutes ago

29 textile factories allowed to continue work

2 minutes ago

Three critically injured in Chitral road mishap

2 minutes ago

Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPH ..

2 minutes ago

Govt focuses to maintain supply, demand of commodi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.