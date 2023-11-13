Open Menu

Police Detain 48 Illegal Afghans

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Hyderabad police detained 48 illegal Afghan residents during various operations across the city and shifted them to a holding camp for their repatriation.

The spokesperson for the district police informed on Monday that, in accordance with the instructions issued by the Sindh government, SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Sheikh directed Hyderabad Police to take strict actions against illegal Afghan residents.

In this regard, the police force conducted a combing operation around the Afghan Basti area under the supervision of DSP Chalgari Kashif Ali Qadri and SHO Hatri Inspector Ziad Ali Noonari, during this operation, multiple individuals were investigated and their identity cards and other documents were thoroughly checked.

Police spokesperson informed that during the crackdown 22 Afghan nationals were moved to the holding camp to facilitate their return to their home country. Additionally, under the leadership of DSP Site Mehboob Hussain and SHO Tando Yousaf Inspector Muhammad Ali, eight illegal Afghan residents were taken into custody and transferred to the holding camp.

On the other hand, eight individuals were taken into custody by City and Fort police, and four illegal Afghan residents were moved to the holding camp by Hali Road police. The police spokesperson claimed that Hyderabad Police has, so far, relocated a total of 48 illegal Afghan residents to the holding camp for their repatriation.

