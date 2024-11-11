Police detain two absconders in Nasirabad

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Police arrested two absconders involved in case of robberies in Nasirabad district on Monday.

According to police sources, acting on a tip off, police team led by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Musa Marri conducted successful raid at a place and apprehended two absconders namely Manzoor and Peer Khan.

The police source said that the robbery cases were registered against both arrested alleged thieves in Police Station Shaheed Aziz Bilu Notal.

Further investigation was underway.