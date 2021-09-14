UrduPoint.com

Police Detains 70 Beggars

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Police detains 70 beggars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Police detained 70 professional beggars from different city roads and sent them behind the bars during the last 24 hours.

The Social Welfare Department and police have launched a joint operation against professional beggars.

According to a spokesperson, Civil Lines police arrested seven beggars, Rail Bazaar 10, Kotwali four, Jhang bazaar five, Gulberg five, Ghulam Muhammad Abad 20, Razaabad seven, People's Colony four, Madina Town two, Jhumra police two, Millat Town police two, Batala Colony two, and D-Type Colony police arrested four beggars.

Related Topics

Police Jhang Gulberg From

Recent Stories

The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date ..

The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date - OPPO Reno6 Goes on Sale Nati ..

3 minutes ago
 Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

7 minutes ago
 UVAS organised online session on â€˜International ..

UVAS organised online session on â€˜International Rankingsâ€™

17 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing ..

Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing energy sector over next 50 ye ..

22 minutes ago
 Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties ..

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties in diverse fields

29 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citiz ..

&#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citizens contributions

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.