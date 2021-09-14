Police detains 70 beggars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Police detained 70 professional beggars from different city roads and sent them behind the bars during the last 24 hours.

The Social Welfare Department and police have launched a joint operation against professional beggars.

According to a spokesperson, Civil Lines police arrested seven beggars, Rail Bazaar 10, Kotwali four, Jhang bazaar five, Gulberg five, Ghulam Muhammad Abad 20, Razaabad seven, People's Colony four, Madina Town two, Jhumra police two, Millat Town police two, Batala Colony two, and D-Type Colony police arrested four beggars.