Police Detains Proclaimed Offender Wanted In 12 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) ::District police Wednesday claimed to have arrested a leader of a criminal gang after exchange of heavy fire in the Village Mulazai here, DPO Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada said.

Taking action on a tip off regarding presence of notorious proclaimed offender Noman, the Mulazai police team led by DSP headquarters cordoned off the area. However, the accused started firing at police and later surrendered himself.

Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada informed that police recovered a Kalashnikov, a hand grenade and a spyglass from the possession of the detained PO and added that the culprit was wanted to police in 12 different cases including murder, distortion and motorcycle lifting.

The arrested criminal was also heading a criminal gang in the area that had been involved in different criminal activities, the DPO said.

DPO also maintained that establishment of two new police stations in the district would help to eradicate crimes more effectively from the area, adding the proposal in this regard had already been submitted to concerned authorities.

