Police determined to maintain law and order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The police have accelerated preparations to maintain law and order in capital city after the call of a march announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) on October 31, a police source has said.

As a part of measures to maintain law and order, the extra deployment will be maintained throughout the Capital especially at entry and exit points of the city. The personnel of other law enforcement agencies would assist Islamabad police while duty rosters of cops have been also compiled.

The containers have been mobilized to block off the important points of the city including roads leading towards Red Zone and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. The source said that leaves of the personnel had been also cancelled in view of this march. "The leaves have been cancelled to ensure the availability of enough personnel for security and traffic arrangements during the march," the source maintained.

The personnel of the Anti-Riot Unit (ARU) of the Islamabad police have started training sessions at the Police Line headquarters. Special sessions are being organised on a daily basis to train police officers for handling crowd and to address any untoward situation.

The police officers have instructed the personnel to ensure their own safety during the mass gatherings besides barring those trying to disrupt law and order situation.

Moreover, the SP of various Zones have been directed to lead the contingents and remain present with them on the main points for encouragement.

To tackle the situation peacefully and boost the security of the Federal capital, the source said that police from other provinces including Punjab would be requisitioned. The plan of their accommodation is also under consideration and to be finalized soon, the source added.

The police have begun taking riot gear out of armoury stores as they brace for a showdown with the marchers. Riot kits kept in police storage are being cleaned and the officials have been asked to repair any equipment that is damaged.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has also conducted meetings with police heads of cities neighboring Islamabad and a coordinated strategy is being chalked out to tackle untoward situation.

The source said that security would be on high alert in Capital from Friday (October 25) to onward and personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) would also remain present to guide road users and ensure convenience to them.