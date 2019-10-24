UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Determined To Maintain Law And Order

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:21 PM

Police determined to maintain law and order

The police have accelerated preparations to maintain law and order in capital city after the call of a march announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) on October 31, a police source has said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The police have accelerated preparations to maintain law and order in capital city after the call of a march announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) on October 31, a police source has said.

As a part of measures to maintain law and order, the extra deployment will be maintained throughout the Capital especially at entry and exit points of the city. The personnel of other law enforcement agencies would assist Islamabad police while duty rosters of cops have been also compiled.

The containers have been mobilized to block off the important points of the city including roads leading towards Red Zone and ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. The source said that leaves of the personnel had been also cancelled in view of this march. "The leaves have been cancelled to ensure the availability of enough personnel for security and traffic arrangements during the march," the source maintained.

The personnel of the Anti-Riot Unit (ARU) of the Islamabad police have started training sessions at the Police Line headquarters. Special sessions are being organised on a daily basis to train police officers for handling crowd and to address any untoward situation.

The police officers have instructed the personnel to ensure their own safety during the mass gatherings besides barring those trying to disrupt law and order situation.

Moreover, the SP of various Zones have been directed to lead the contingents and remain present with them on the main points for encouragement.

To tackle the situation peacefully and boost the security of the Federal capital, the source said that police from other provinces including Punjab would be requisitioned. The plan of their accommodation is also under consideration and to be finalized soon, the source added.

The police have begun taking riot gear out of armoury stores as they brace for a showdown with the marchers. Riot kits kept in police storage are being cleaned and the officials have been asked to repair any equipment that is damaged.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has also conducted meetings with police heads of cities neighboring Islamabad and a coordinated strategy is being chalked out to tackle untoward situation.

The source said that security would be on high alert in Capital from Friday (October 25) to onward and personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) would also remain present to guide road users and ensure convenience to them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Punjab Law And Order Red Zone Road Traffic Alert Guide Lead March October From

Recent Stories

PTCL honours its returning Hajis at a special rece ..

13 seconds ago

Pakistan U16 to take on Bangladesh U16 in three-da ..

10 minutes ago

Govt's negotiating team should bring PM's resignat ..

13 minutes ago

NUST holds high-level roundtable on water

16 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 930 road accident ..

2 minutes ago

Mian Aslam prays for early recovery of Nawaz Shari ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.