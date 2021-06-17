Police determined to purge society of criminals: RPO Gujranwala

RPO Gujranwala Abdul Kareem has said that Police are determined to purge the society of criminals

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :RPO Gujranwala Abdul Kareem has said that Police are determined to purge the society of criminals.

During his visit to Hafizabad, he addressed the Police officers in the DPO office.

He directed the policemen particularly SHOs to be courteous and polite towards complainants and show no leniency to the criminals. He further directed the SHOs to ensure early investigation of the cases on merit and provide justice to the complainants. He also directed to accelerate crackdown on criminals.

He further said that according to directive of Inspector General of Police Punjab unlawful detention of any person would not be tolerated.

Earlier, he inaugurated the Late Nasir Khan Durrani Conference Room and orderly Constable Nasrullah Waiting Area in the DPO office. He also checked security arrangements and functioning of CCTV cameras.

The RPO also visited few police stations and questioned prisoners in the lockups of the police stations about their arrest. He directed proper security arrangements in and around police stations.