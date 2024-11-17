Police development projects must benefit common people: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over an important meeting to review progress on the police department’s developmental schemes and welfare-oriented initiatives at his office on Sunday.

SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir briefed the participants about the progress on smart police stations and other schemes.

The CCPO emphasized completing ongoing developmental projects within the stipulated time frame and directed to get Liaquatabad and Hayer police stations operational within a month. He also ordered completion of Harbanspura and Batapur police stations speedily. Alongside, the SSP (Admin) was tasked with expediting work on Johar Town, Shafiqabad, Samanabad, Wahdat Colony and Nishtar Colony police stations.

The CCPO directed to accelerate the construction of the Ladies Barracks at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines and the Anti-riots headquarters in Harbanspura.

He stressed the swift completion of projects under the Annual Development Program through constant coordination with the line departments.

Bilal Kamyana stressed that necessary facilities must be provided for differently-abled and elderly individuals at the police stations to ensure convenience for all complainants. The ultimate goal of development projects was to benefit the citizens and improve delivery at the grassroots.

DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SSP (Legal) Ghulam Hussain Chauhan, SP (CRO) Aqeela Niaz and others attended the meeting.