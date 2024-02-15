- Home
Police Devise Crackdown Plan On Basant; 1500 Personnel Deployed To Go After Violators
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 07:39 PM
Rawalpindi district police have devised a plan to foil possible plans to celebrate the banned festival of Basant and control aerial firing
According to a police spokesman, more than 1500 police personnel had been deployed on different rooftops in densely populated areas to check kite flying on Thursday night and Friday, where they would be equipped with binoculars as well as other resources to apprehend those violating the law by flying kites.
Drone cameras would also be used to track potential aerial firing and incorporation of chemical string in kites.
The spokesman informed that police had finalised a plan to put a stop to expected activities that may take place despite the clear-cut ban on Basant.
“Keeping in mind the need to protect the citizens from any untoward incidents, more than 1500 police officials have been deployed to thwart any plans for Basant and drone operators will be monitoring potential kite-flying,” he said.
Police officials have reiterated time and again that flying kites is a potentially dangerous sport that can lead to the loss of life, and those found disregarding its cost to human lives will be prosecuted according to law.
Parents, teachers, scholars and civil society were also been asked to play their role in preventing the celebration of Basant.
The Rawalpindi police had also launched an awareness campaign about the hazards of the risky sport with the help of religious scholars, who were asked to make announcements on their respective mosques’ sound systems about the demerits of kite-flying.
The police have finalized arrangements for live monitoring of all densely populated areas, while all Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to ensure strict surveillance of kite sellers in their areas.
The police teams are trying to trace and arrest culprits involved in buying and selling strings and kites through social media.
Monitoring of courier services and passenger vehicles coming from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was also being tightened, so that kites and chemical strings being brought to the city for Basant could be seized.
It is pertinent to mention here that just like last year, the Rawalpindi Kite Flying Association had announced two separate illegal Basant celebrations in the city and cantonment areas.
Despite a government ban on Basant celebrations, the Kite Flying Association Rawalpindi had defiantly declared plans to celebrate the festival. The association had also initiated preparations for the event. The association had also urged the kite lovers not to use metallic strings in kite flying, highlighting the inherent risks it poses to human lives.
Special Basant nights are also celebrated and the organizers plan to enhance the festivities by flying white-colored kites on these occasions.
