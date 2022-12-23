UrduPoint.com

Police Devise Foolproof Security Plan For Christmas

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police have devised a foolproof security plan to avoid any untoward situation on the eve of Christmas with over 3,200 police personnel would be deployed.

Under the security plan, all churches have been divided into three categories and police personnel including Elite Force commandos would be deployed to ensure foolproof security.

According to a Police spokesman, no one would be allowed to park vehicle near Churches. Walk-through gates would be installed at the entrance of the Churches and the visitors would be checked through metal detectors.

Best possible security arrangements would be ensured to avoid any untoward incident in the city, he said.

The security duty at public places including parks would be made more effective, he said adding security had also been tightened at the entry and exit points of the city and special checking was ordered for this special occasion.

He said the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari had directed the SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure effective patrolling in their respective areas.

Plain-clothed and well-equipped policemen would perform duties near churches and public places, he added.

The security of the churches would be monitored through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras while a control room would be set up where all the departments concerned would work jointly to keep an eye on the security arrangements.

Sharpshooters would also be deployed on the rooftops of different buildings, he added.

The City Traffic Police (CTP) would make arrangements for parking vehicles for the visitors of the churches and the parking lots would be set up nearly 200 feet away from the churches.

The Police and other law enforcement agencies have divided 159 churches of the district into A, B and C categories. Additional security personnel would be deployed at the churches falling in A-category.

The worshipers would be checked at three points.

The roads adjoining the entry points of the churches would be sealed with barbed wires while elite commandos and sniper shooters would be deployed at rooftops.

The police vehicles equipped with cameras would also remain stationed outside the churches.

The senior police officials would make surprise visits to churches on Christmas to check security arrangements and deployment, he added.

