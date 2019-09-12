UrduPoint.com
Police Devise Plan For 13th Muharram Procession In Taxila

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Police have devised a security plan for the 13th Muharram procession to be held in Taxila on Friday.

According to police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) capt ® Muhammad Faisla Rana reviewed security arrangements of 13th Muharram procession in a meeting and directed the officials to ensure proper security of the participants of the "Dheri Shahan" procession which would be taken out from Taxila.

Under the security plan, senior superintendent of police would supervise the arrangements, while superintendent police, deputy superintendent police and 290 cops would be deployed to give security cover to the procession.

The markets would remain close alongside the procession, while a single entry point would be designated for the mourners.

No one would be allowed to carry the weapons, the spokesman said, adding CCTV cameras and walk through gates would be installed to provide complete security cover to the mourners.

CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

He urged Ullema to play their effective role in promoting peace, harmony and brotherhood.

