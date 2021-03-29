UrduPoint.com
Police Devise Plan On The Eve Shab-e-Barat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 09:50 PM

Police devise plan on the eve Shab-e-Barat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Rawalpindi on Monday devised a comprehensive traffic plan to maintain traffic flow in connection with the blessed night of Shab-e-Barat.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, said that 08 DSPs of traffic police, 17 inspectors, 50 warden officers and 19 traffic assistants would perform their duties on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

In this regard, instructions were issued to all circle and sector in-charges to ensure implementation of Corona SOPs on this auspicious occasion and not to allow improper parking and rush in public places.

District police have placed barriers outside mosques while the vehicles should be checked properly.

Wrong parking would not be tolerated at any cost.

He further said that this is an important night so in view of the convenience of the worshipers, the citizens should be treated with diligence and responsibility.

negligence should not be tolerated by the traffic officials in this regard, he added.

