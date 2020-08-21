Police devise security plan for Aashura

The district Police have devised a security plan for 81 congregations to be taken out across the district out of which 11 have been declared sensitive for Ashura day

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The district Police have devised a security plan for 81 congregations to be taken out across the district out of which 11 have been declared sensitive for Ashura day. Processions will strictly be monitored by Police and Rangers personnel.

According to a statement on Friday, SSP Ghotki Omar Tufail has formulated a foolproof security plan throughout the district to maintain peace and order during Muharram keeping in view the issues and current situation identified by the religious clerics.

He said that there were 68 Imambargahs in the district while 81 mourning processions will be taken out on Ashura, out of which 11 processions were termed sensitive including Goth Haji Molodi Police Station B Section. Hussaini Imambargah Ghotki Shahar, Central Imambargah Khanpur Mehr, Pad Baqir Ali Shah Mirpur Mathilo, Goth Gul Muhammad Potafi Police Station Dad Leghari, Haideri Imambargah Dharki, Babel Obaro Shahar, Goth Bakhsh Chachar Police Station Riti and others.

While 70 mourning processions have been declared normal, 596 Majalis will be organised. During Muharram, 2866 police officers and youths of Ghotki police will perform their duties under the supervision of SSP Ghotki Omar Tufail while five DSPs, 40 inspectors, 70 sub-inspectors, 115, 2641 including assistant sub-inspectors, head constables and constables will perform the duties of Muharram.

Police commandos will also be present at the headquarters and a bomb disposal team will be present at the police headquarters to deal with emergencies. According to the contingency plan, a heavy contingent of police will be deployed at all imambargahs, mosques, madrassas and sensitive places, including processions and at all gatherings.

All movements will be monitored through tv and video recordings. SSP Ghotki has appealed to the citizens to immediately contact the control room at the concerned police station or SSP's office in case of any emergency or suspicious movement.