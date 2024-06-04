Police Devise Security Plan For Eid-ul-Azha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM
The Shikarpur Police has devised a comprehensive plan to ensure fool-proof security during Eid-ul-Azha here on Tuesday
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Shikarpur Police has devised a comprehensive plan to ensure fool-proof security during Eid-ul-Azha here on Tuesday.
According to the security plan, 1500 Police personnel have been deployed at shopping centers, bazaars, and other public places for safety and security, while Quick Response Force (QRF) is deployed to monitor the movement of suspects.
Also, patrolling has been enhanced while all routes to the Katcha area have been sealed to restrict the movement of criminals.
SSP Shikarpur Irfan Samo held a meeting at his office in this regard.
He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to stay vigilant and monitor the activities of the suspects and banned outfits, especially their workers having Names in the Fourth schedule. He also directed to ensure sufficient police force deployments at all Masjids, Imambarghas, Eidghas, and other open places where Eid-ul-Azha prayers would be offered, and monitor the security situation during holidays.
Recent Stories
Local leader of “Kisan Itehad” shot dead
BISP payments continue in Noor Purr Thall
Qatari envoy calls on Governor Punjab
Budget 2024-25: 2-day workshop for Parliamentary reporters concludes at PIPS
Probation of minor crimes' offenders top priority
Teenager crushed to death in road mishap
Urgent measures needed to restore PCCC’s glorious past to improve cotton: Dr Y ..
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inspects treatment facilities ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl first against Nepal
Sindh governor distributes cheques among families affected by Preetabad cylinder ..
CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman
Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at LCCI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Local leader of “Kisan Itehad” shot dead10 minutes ago
-
BISP payments continue in Noor Purr Thall10 minutes ago
-
Qatari envoy calls on Governor Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Budget 2024-25: 2-day workshop for Parliamentary reporters concludes at PIPS12 minutes ago
-
Probation of minor crimes' offenders top priority10 minutes ago
-
Teenager crushed to death in road mishap10 minutes ago
-
Urgent measures needed to restore PCCC’s glorious past to improve cotton: Dr Yousaf10 minutes ago
-
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inspects treatment facilities in Holy Family Hospi ..10 minutes ago
-
Sindh governor distributes cheques among families affected by Preetabad cylinder blast10 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman19 minutes ago
-
BISE announces new date for HSC part II examination19 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter19 minutes ago