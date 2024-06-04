Open Menu

Police Devise Security Plan For Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Shikarpur Police has devised a comprehensive plan to ensure fool-proof security during Eid-ul-Azha here on Tuesday.

According to the security plan, 1500 Police personnel have been deployed at shopping centers, bazaars, and other public places for safety and security, while Quick Response Force (QRF) is deployed to monitor the movement of suspects.

Also, patrolling has been enhanced while all routes to the Katcha area have been sealed to restrict the movement of criminals.

SSP Shikarpur Irfan Samo held a meeting at his office in this regard.

He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to stay vigilant and monitor the activities of the suspects and banned outfits, especially their workers having Names in the Fourth schedule. He also directed to ensure sufficient police force deployments at all Masjids, Imambarghas, Eidghas, and other open places where Eid-ul-Azha prayers would be offered, and monitor the security situation during holidays.

