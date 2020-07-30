UrduPoint.com
Police Devise Security Plan For Eid-ul-Azha; Over 3500 Armed Police Men To Perform Duty

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :City police have finalized a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul- Azha aimed at averting any untoward incident.

According to police spokesman, over 3,500 policemen personnel will be deployed on Eid congregations and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

Policemen would also patrol in various sectors and police officers of respective circles would ensure proper security at the Eid congregations to be held at various locations of the town.

Walk through gates and scanners would also be installed at main Eid congregations for the safety of the citizens.

He said that police will perform their duties round the clock. Hundreds of Mosques, Imambargahs and several other religious gatherings would be covered by armed guards and policemen during Eid prayers.

Volunteers will also be deployed on Eid congregations, he said adding special pickets have been set up at all the entry and exist points of the city to check suspicious vehicles besides; patrolling is being made more effective to check the criminals.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police also finalized plan to regulate the traffic on city roads during the Eid days.

