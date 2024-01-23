Police devise security plan for general elections

The Lahore police have devised a comprehensive security plan to ensure smooth proceedings of the upcoming General Elections 2024

Over 30,000 officers and officials will be deputed at 4,354 polling stations across the provincial capital.

According to available data, a substantial electorate of 6,858,095 voters, comprising 3,636,253 males and 3,221,842 females, is expected to exercise their voting rights in Lahore. More than 4,000 female police personnel will be actively engaged in security duties on the polling day. Additionally, reserve force personnel will stand ready to assist the Lahore Police, while vigilance teams will conduct thorough monitoring of security arrangements on election day.