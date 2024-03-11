Police devise security plan for Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Rawalpindi police have devised a security plan to maintain law and order during the holy month of Ramazan.

Over 1700 policemen will be deployed for security purposes.

As per the plan, 6500 volunteers, Elite Force commandos will be deployed at the entrances and exits of mosques during Fajr and Taraweeh prayers.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani emphasized that strict action will be taken against those showing negligence in performing their duties.

In this regard, special instructions have been given to the SHOs of all the police stations to ensure the persons to enter mosques after thorough body search.

He stated to intensify patrolling and search operations to maintain law and order.

CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has ordered fool proof security to avert any untoward incident during the holy month.