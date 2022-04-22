UrduPoint.com

Police Devise Strategy To Launch Operation Against 400 Gangs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Police decided to spring into action against 400 gangs operating in South Punjab wherein 1800 hardened criminals will be brought to book

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Police decided to spring into action against 400 gangs operating in South Punjab wherein 1800 hardened criminals will be brought to book.

A meeting of police officials of Bahawalpur and DG Khan division through video link was held under the chair of Additional IG South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq, to devise a strategy in this connection.

It decided to initiative some steps for this purpose.

Add IG said that police would deal with the gangs with iron hands and asked the official to accomplish virtual data base with CNIC of the criminals.

He ordered them to keep in touch with jails for about inmates and make a list of touts.

