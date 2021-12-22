UrduPoint.com

Police Devised Strict Security Plan For Christmas: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:09 PM

Police devised strict security plan for Christmas: DC

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi said that the police have chalked out strict security plan for the Christmas to avert any untoward incident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abass Sherazi said that the police have chalked out strict security plan for the Christmas to avert any untoward incident.

He said that we should play positive role for maintaining peace by promoting love, peace, brotherhood and interfaith harmony.

DC expressed these views while addressing the cake cutting ceremony regarding Christmas at Church of Pakistan civil line on Wednesday.

DPO Syed Nadeem Abass was also with him on that occasion.

DC felicitated the christian community on Christmas celebrations and said that police personnel would be deputed at all churches and recreational places to maintain peace.

He urged the christian community to be vigilant and informed senior police officials about any suspicious shopper, bags or person in their surroundings.

DPO said that Punjab government was providing equal facilities to all communities besides safeguarding the rights of minorities.

He said that district administration has devised security plan regarding Christmas.

