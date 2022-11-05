Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Zubair Niazi

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that the Counter Terrorism Department has started probing the attack on Imran Khan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore division secretary Zubair Niazi said that the police were not accepting their complaint to register a case against the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI leader said that when he was at Wazirabad police station to lodge an FIR the SHO took a picture of their complaint and shared it with the district police officer.

He said the police did not register the FIR.

However,the sources said that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) started probing the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

They said that the main accused Naveed was taken to the CTD cell in Chung, where he was being interrogated by the CTD and other agencies.

The sources also added that it decided to conduct a polygraph test on the suspect, while a case against the incident would be registered at the CTD or a local police station.l