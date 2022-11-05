UrduPoint.com

Police Did Not Accept Complaint To Register FIR: Zubair Niazi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2022 | 11:27 AM

Police did not accept complaint to register FIR: Zubair Niazi

The sources say that the Counter Terrorism Department has started probing the attack on Imran Khan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore division secretary Zubair Niazi said that the police were not accepting their complaint to register a case against the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI leader said that when he was at Wazirabad police station to lodge an FIR the SHO took a picture of their complaint and shared it with the district police officer.

He said the police did not register the FIR.

However,the sources said that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) started probing the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

They said that the main accused Naveed was taken to the CTD cell in Chung, where he was being interrogated by the CTD and other agencies.

The sources also added that it decided to conduct a polygraph test on the suspect, while a case against the incident would be registered at the CTD or a local police station.l

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Wazirabad FIR

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th November 2022

2 hours ago
 World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics t ..

World Stroke Day: Neurologists urge young medics to adopt Neurology to serve man ..

4 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad ..

Khawaja Asif condemns politicization of Wazirabad incident

11 hours ago
 White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Vis ..

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln A ..

11 hours ago
 Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippi ..

Over 4.2Mln People Affected by Typhoon in Philippines - Disaster Agency

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.