Police directed for security profile, psychological review of personnel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had issued directives to Police department for arranging security profile and psychological review of personnel performing duties in public places.

The directives have been issued by Home and Tribal Affairs Department in wake of firing incident on a school van in Sangota area of Swat on May 16, ensuing in killing of a minor girl and injuries to several others.

In a letter issued to Provincial Police Officer by Home and Tribal Affairs Department on May 17, it was also directed to undertake such a review urgently and made holding of such tests after every six months as part of SOPs.

"Meanwhile, KP government has also constituted a two members inquiry committee for holding probe into firing incident on a school van in Sangota (Swat) by a Police constable on May 16, last.

According to a notification issued by Home and Tribal Affairs Department of KP, "Additional Secretary Judicial Home and TA department will be convener of the committee with DIG Investigation as its member.""The committee is assigned the task of preparing an overall report of the incident, service profile of constable, Alam Khan, digging out any health issues of the constable, especially physiological illness and to seek details of his contacts with undesirable elements, proscribed organizations and other adverse aspects.