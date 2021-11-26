Police directed to abandon social media groups

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Police officers and officials of Peshawar have been barred from using irrelevant social media groups and directed to abandon such social platforms including the WhatsApp groups.

According to directives issued from the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Coordination, all the police personnel were directed to stop conversations in different social media platforms however they could join their family chatting, professional or institutional groups.

The directives made it clear that any officer or official found violating the order would face departmental action.

Special instructions in this regard have also been issued to the relevant police officers for compliance. It was notified that many of the police personnel have abandoned the mentioned social media groups.