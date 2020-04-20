Police directed to adopt safety measures in Faisalabad

Police officers,staffers have been directed to adopt precautionary measures and use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during duty hours for their own safety

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) -:Police officers,staffers have been directed to adopt precautionary measures and use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during duty hours for their own safety.

A directive, issued by the RPO, makes it binding upon the police staff to adopt all preventive measures for safety against COVID-19.

It may be stated here that 2123 masks, 1601 gloves, 597 PPE kits, 200 liters sanitizer has been provided to police officers/officials to be utilized during duty.

The police staff performing duty in quarantine centers and hospitals has been directed to use complete PPE kits and those performing duty in the field have been directed to wear masks and gloves.

Police force was being given special training for aptly carrying out their responsibilities while following all the relevant instructions.