UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Directed To Adopt Safety Measures In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:45 PM

Police directed to adopt safety measures in Faisalabad

Police officers,staffers have been directed to adopt precautionary measures and use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during duty hours for their own safety

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) -:Police officers,staffers have been directed to adopt precautionary measures and use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during duty hours for their own safety.

A directive, issued by the RPO, makes it binding upon the police staff to adopt all preventive measures for safety against COVID-19.

It may be stated here that 2123 masks, 1601 gloves, 597 PPE kits, 200 liters sanitizer has been provided to police officers/officials to be utilized during duty.

The police staff performing duty in quarantine centers and hospitals has been directed to use complete PPE kits and those performing duty in the field have been directed to wear masks and gloves.

Police force was being given special training for aptly carrying out their responsibilities while following all the relevant instructions.

Related Topics

Police May All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) sings MoU with Burn Cen ..

45 seconds ago

Price for WTI May Futures Falls by Over 25% Below ..

8 minutes ago

Austria's Chancellor Offers Condolences Following ..

8 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Patients in Israel Exceeds 13,6 ..

12 minutes ago

Italy mulls psychological tests to gauge lockdown ..

8 minutes ago

Merkel 'concerned' as Germany inches to reopen

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.