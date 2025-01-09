Police directed to allow visitors in MPAs hostel

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Suryia Bibi has directed police and special branch personnel to allow visitors in MPA Hostel after getting permission from concerned assembly member

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Suryia Bibi has directed police and special branch personnel to allow visitors in MPA Hostel after getting permission from concerned assembly member.

She was chairing a meeting of KP Assembly Standing Committee on House and Archives. She said that keeping in view existing security situation; visitors should be allowed entry in MPA hostel after getting approval from concerned member.

The meeting was also attended by MPAs including Mian Sharafat Ali, Abdul Munim, Abdul Kabir, Iftikhar Mashwani, Muhammad Usman, Aasma Salim and Sehla Bano besides officials of finance department and estate office.

Deputy Speaker also directed to enhance security of MPA hostel and warned action against those found guilty of ignoring responsibilities.

She also directed estate office to train staff working in MPAs hostel and arrange weekly training session for them.

On the occasion, meeting was also briefed about progress being made on previous decisions of standing committee. It was told that new tender has been approved for hostel canteen and funds would be released very soon for construction of new bloc in the hostel.

Meeting also took decisions to ensure provision of basic amenities in MPAs hostel and agreed to form interdepartmental and auction committee that would put efforts to solve problems.

APP/mds/