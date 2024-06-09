Open Menu

Police Directed To Ensure Eidul-Azha Security Plan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Police directed to ensure Eidul-Azha security plan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Zia-Ul-Hassan Lanjar has issued directives to the Sindh Police to ensure the implementation of the Eidul-Azha security plan, here on Sunday.

He directed to monitor and respond to potential security threats through the central command and control centre at the Central Police Office, deploy surveillance teams in plain clothes in shopping centres, public places, cattle markets and prayer venues, identify and categorising all mosques, imambargahs, eidgahs and open places for Eid prayers.

He said that the police should ensure the deployment of police commandos and personnel at these locations.

Lajnar directed to establishment of wireless control rooms at zonal, district, and police station levels to coordinate security efforts. He said that a comprehensive security plan to prevent potential security threats and ensure peace and order during Eidul-Azha be implemented.

The home minister emphasised the need for close coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders including law enforcement agencies, religious leaders and the public to ensure a peaceful and secure Eidul-Azha.

