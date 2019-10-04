UrduPoint.com
Police Directed To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow At IJP Road, Islamabad Expressway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:27 PM

Police directed to ensure smooth traffic flow at IJP road, Islamabad Expressway

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at IJP road and Islamabad expressway and take strict action against creating inconvenience for the road users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has been directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at IJP road and Islamabad expressway and take strict action against creating inconvenience for the road users.

While reviewing the overall performance report about traffic related issues here on Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed directed to depute special squads at Islamabad Expressway, IJP road and other important boulevards to ensure smooth traffic flow there. He directed to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and ensure special deployment at Islamabad Expressway, IJP road and other important and busy roads for convenience of road users.

He said that complaints about any inconvenience to people can be lodged with ITP Helpline 1915 or 051-9261992-93 which would be addressed promptly.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said that 3, 55,584 vehicles have been fined during the current year for hampering smooth flow of traffic and involvement in over-charging, over-loading and misbehaving with passengers. He said that 1, 28,271 trucks, 38,729 buses, 84,503 pick-ups, 89,923 wagons and 14,158 cabs were fined during the period over these violations.

The police spokesman said that efforts are underway to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city and cooperation of road users in crucial to overcome traffic related problems.

