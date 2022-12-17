Police directed to ensure traffic discipline in city, restrict heavy traffic during peak hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have been directed to ensure further traffic discipline in the city and restrict the entry of heavy traffic into the city during peak hours.

These directions were made by Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer who presided over a meeting and asked all zonal DSPs as well as beat inspectors to ensure the use of helmets by motorcyclists and take action against one-way violators.

Chief Traffic Officer directed special measures to maintain traffic flow and prevent accidents on the roads. He asked to restrict the entry of heavy traffic into the city during rush hours and take action over the use of mobile phones while driving and against vehicles and motorcycles with non-model and fancy number plates.

He said that it should be ensured that only number plates approved by Excise Office should be used and a special awareness campaign to be launched for the purpose.

Chief Traffic Officer said that e-Challan has been started from Safe City and all inspectors should review the performance of their staff after visiting the Safe City Office. He said that enforcement of the law should be ensured as all zonal in-charges will be responsible for their respective beat.

He said that strict departmental action will be taken against those who are negligent in the performance of their duties. The meeting focused on the issues related to controlling accidents, maintaining road discipline ensuring and implementing traffic rules and taking action against those involved in lane violations as well as riding bikes without helmets.

He directed education Wing to give awareness to the citizens on road safety and traffic rules, especially regarding the use of Excise-approved number plates on vehicles and the non-display of fancy number plates.

Chief Traffic Office Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that implementation of traffic rules is the top priority of the force and it would be ensured as per directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. Obeying the law is mandatory for all citizens using the roads, rules of laws are equal for everyone and there will be no exception for this, he added.

He also appealed to the citizens to obey the traffic laws and secure their own lives as well as of other road users.