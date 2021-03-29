UrduPoint.com
Police Directed To Remove Tinted Papers From Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:56 AM

Police directed to remove tinted papers from vehicles

The police high-ups has directed all the police officials to remove the tinted papers from the vehicles under their use within three days time

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th March, 2021) The police high-ups has directed all the police officials to remove the tinted papers from the vehicles under their use within three days time.

The directions came from IG Islamabad police, Qazi Jamilur Rehman.

He believed that every citizen is equal before law and the implementation on the law must start from the law-enforcers. The other government departments are also being approached by the police to ensure that the government employees don’t use vehicles with tinted glasses. The citizens have also been asked to voluntarily remove tinted glasses within three days otherwise strict action will be taken against all the violators, according to the police officials.

