Police directed to wear proper uniform

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbass Ahsan Friday directed all officer and officials to adopt uniform discipline while performing their duties otherwise, disciplinary action would be taken initiated against violators.

According to a notification issued here by CCPO office unauthorized uniforms usually create misperception among public about police and a private security guard that can also lead to impersonation.

He directed all police officers to wear approved patterns of uniform including Khaki Trouser, Black Shirt and Beret cap. He said use of P-cap or other unauthorized caps, shoes, wearing of combat or camouflage dress of SSG (Special Forces), and green-black or black colour trousers are prohibited during duty times.

The officials of elite force, serving in CCP and Anti-Terrorist's Squad (ATS) qualified could wear their approved uniforms only while the staff of City patrol shall wear cool-grey and blue shirts with black pants.

Anyone found guilty of uniform discipline shall be sternly guilt and immediate officer in-charge shall also be equally responsible for misconduct of personnel under his command, the notification concluded.