Police Disclose Arrest Of Fake Major Involved In Cheating, Robbing People

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:56 PM

Police disclose arrest of fake major involved in cheating, robbing people

Police on Monday revealed the arrest fake army major involved in many cases including cheating and robbing innocent people from the posh residential area of KDA Kotal Township

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Police on Monday revealed the arrest fake army major involved in many cases including cheating and robbing innocent people from the posh residential area of KDA Kotal Township.

According to the information released from the office of District Police Officer Kohat Javed Iqbal, the fake major was arrested on Monday during a successful operation after intelligence and continuous surveillance The arrested person has confessed to involvement in several cases of cheating and looting people during preliminary interrogation.

He was produced before the local court and was handed over the investigation team on further two days physical remand.

On the basis of information glenned from arrested person Amir Hussain son of Ehsan Ali, resident of Parachinar who impersonated himself as fake major , SHO of the Jungle Khel Police Station , Abdul Rauf along with police personnel raided various places including the accused house in KDA and seizedseized six valuable vehicles, one SMG gun, 25 cartridges, 2 chargers, Pakistan Army uniforms with the rank of Major, military insignia, Pakistani, Iraqi, Iranian and Indian Currency of more than Rs.

20,000, fake Dollar currency , 12 cheque books of various banks and fake student cards and Pakistani passports of five people .

The arrested fake major is mastermind of cases involving robbing people in different cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through forgery.Police expected to get more information from arrested person.

