Police discussed for prevention of aerial firing, display of arms

The city police here Tuesday held a crimes review meeting to discuss investigation of serious nature offenses, prevention of aerial firing and arms' brandishing at public gatherings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The city police here Tuesday held a crimes review meeting to discuss investigation of serious nature offenses, prevention of aerial firing and arms' brandishing at public gatherings.

The meeting was held at Malik Saad Police Lines and presided over by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbass Ahsan while SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, DSPs, SDPOs and Investigation Officers were also present on the occasion.

The meeting reviewed investigation of crimes occurred last month.

The CCPO directed for solution of public complaints on priority basis and maintaining contact with complainants.

He said that investigation is necessary for elimination of street crimes and stressed the need for improvement in investigation system.

CCPO directed for deployment of police jawans in plain clothes in public places for taking strict action against those brandishing arms during gatherings. He said that no compromise would be given to those criminals using police uniforms and they would be dealt with iron hands.