Police Discusses Strategy To Facilitate Passengers On Highways

Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:10 PM

Additional Inspector-General of Police IGP Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) chaired a meeting at PHP Headquarters here on Friday to discuss a joint strategy for facilitating travelers on highways

The meeting also discussed improving the challan system and preventing traffic accidents on roads.

Zafar Iqbal said that the PHP, National Highways and Motorways police and the Traffic Police would continue measures under the strategy for improvement of Punjab Traffic Management System and for convenience of the people so that people might not face any theft, robbery or other threats during travel.

He said that in addition to the effective use of modern technology, the information sharing, effective coordination and awareness campaigns would also be launched aimed at making commuters travel on highways feel safer and more secure.

He said that joint measures would be in place to ensure compliance with the traffic laws and to eliminate corruption and immediate corrective actions would be taken against the officer violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the Head Office.

SSP Headquarters Shaista Nadeem, DIG Traffic Punjab Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Motorways Arslan Malik, DSP Motorways Mansoor Javed and DSP PHP Riaz Shahid were present.

