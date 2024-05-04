Police dismantles Kashi gang

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Kot Addu Police claimed to have arrested two dacoits of a notorious gang and recovered two motorcycles from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, working on tip-off, SHO Dairah Deenpanah Rao Shehroz Dilshad and his team raided and managed to arrest two members of the Kashi gang.

The police team seized two motorcycles (CG-125 and CD-70) from their possession.

SHO Rao Shehroz, talking to media persons, stated that the crackdown against the criminals would continue in the future as well. However, local people praised the performance of the police team.