Police Dispose Of Kites, String Rolls Worth Millions Of Rupees

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Police disposed of kites and chemical coated string worth millions of rupees seized during the last two months at Police Lines in the presence of people belonging to various walks of life on Friday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Cap (Retd) Muhammad Ali Zia and other police officers were also present on the occasion. Talking to the media, the CPO urged people to coordinate with the police department to stop children and people in their surroundings from kite flying, which is a bloody game. He said that recently, a youth had died due to kite string which was a matter of concern for all, adding that if the cases were registered against children, they would stay criminals and their police record might create problems for them in future.

The CPO said that police had also arrested 36 people who were selling kites online through social media.

Police also registered 2,634 cases and arrested 2,644 accused during the period. Over 150,000 kites and 6300 chemical coated string were seized, 11 factories were unearthed, 8 machines seized and 850 shopkeepers nabbed.

Police also held 271 people for firing and recovered 161 guns, pistols, Kalashnikovs, and several bullets from their possession.

He said that the crackdown against kite manufacturers, fliers, sellers and buyers would continue without discrimination.

He said that an amendment is also being made to the kite flying act by the Prosecutor General Punjab, after that, bails would not be granted to those registered under the act.

Vice-President FCCI Muhammad Aslam Bhali, Member Punjab Bar Farooq Dogar, President Bar Mian Anwar ul Haq and others were also present.

