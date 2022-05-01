UrduPoint.com

Police Distribute Eid Gifts, Ration Among Martyrs Families

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Police distribute Eid gifts, ration among martyrs families

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Police distributed Eid gifts, ration and cash as eidi among 38 families of martyrs who laid down their lives in line of duty.

On the directions of City Police Officer (CPO), Khurram Shahzad Haider, SSP Operations, Hassam Bin Iqbal, SSP Investigation, Faraz Ahmad, SP city division, Ahmad Nawaz Shah, SP Gulghast, Hassan Jehangir, SP Cantt division, Hassan Afzal, DSP HQ, Nimreen Munir and other officials visited homes of the martyrs and deilivered ration, gifts and disbursed cash as eidi among their families.

CPO paid rich tributes to the martyrs saying that they had boosted police morale by laying down their lives in harness.

He stated that the sacrifices rendered by them would not be forgotten.

Mr Haider noted that police would always celebrate the moments of delight and happiness with families of the martyrs.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

5 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

14 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

14 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

14 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.