Police distribute Eid gifts, ration among martyrs families

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Police distributed Eid gifts, ration and cash as eidi among 38 families of martyrs who laid down their lives in line of duty.

On the directions of City Police Officer (CPO), Khurram Shahzad Haider, SSP Operations, Hassam Bin Iqbal, SSP Investigation, Faraz Ahmad, SP city division, Ahmad Nawaz Shah, SP Gulghast, Hassan Jehangir, SP Cantt division, Hassan Afzal, DSP HQ, Nimreen Munir and other officials visited homes of the martyrs and deilivered ration, gifts and disbursed cash as eidi among their families.

CPO paid rich tributes to the martyrs saying that they had boosted police morale by laying down their lives in harness.

He stated that the sacrifices rendered by them would not be forgotten.

Mr Haider noted that police would always celebrate the moments of delight and happiness with families of the martyrs.