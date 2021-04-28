UrduPoint.com
Police Distribute Face Mask, Sanitizers To People

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Police distribute face mask, sanitizers to people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Police here on Wednesday distributed face masks, hand sanitizers, gloves and soap to people.

A spokesman for the police said the items were given to people on special direction of City Police Officer Capt (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry.

The police also created awareness among people about face masks to ward off coronavirus.

He said that third wave of corona pandemic was more dangerous than its previous waves.

Therefore, people should wash their hands and avoid from stepping out from their houseswithout any urgent need as prevention is the only solution to defeat coronavirus, he added.

