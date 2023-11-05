Open Menu

Police Distribute Food To Afghan Travelers Under Warm Welcome In Nowshera

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) In a heartwarming display of hospitality and support, Nowshera police Sunday extended a warm welcome to Afghan travelers heading back to their homeland.

The initiative, which took place in Azakhel area, saw the distribution of food to Afghan families by SDPO Cantt Ismail Shah.

A total of 17 families, comprising 117 individuals including 18 males, 18 females, and 81 children.

Additionally, 10 vehicles were part of the convoy.

The district administration's Tehsildar, Gohar Khan, and Bahadar Khan SI of the local police, played pivotal roles in coordinating this humanitarian effort.

They worked alongside SDPO Ismail Shah of cantt to ensure that food supplies were efficiently distributed to the Afghan families embarking on their journey.

Ismail Shah emphasized the importance of providing assistance and cooperation to those traveling to Afghanistan, underlining the commitment to ensuring a safe and harmonious passage. The event not only provided much-needed sustenance but also symbolized the spirit of unity and cooperation between the neighboring nations.

