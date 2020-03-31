UrduPoint.com
Police Distribute Ration Among 2836 Families

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 07:05 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Police have distributed ration among 2836 deserving families during the last three days.

Police was playing its part in curbing the COVID 19 pandemic and performing its duties in keeping people safe, said Regional Police Officer Fayyaz Ahmad Dev.

He said pickets had been set up at entry and exit points of cities and main places to keep vigil, adding every citizen needs to act responsibly to help mitigating coronavirus.

He appealed the people to stay at homes.

